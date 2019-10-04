

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German stock market, where trading resumed Friday morning after a holiday on Thursday, was up marginally in morning trades, with investors making cautious moves amid lingering worries about global economic slowdown.



A positive data on Germany's construction activity in the month of August aided sentiment.



The benchmark DAX, which rose to 11,983.06, dropped down to 11,926.22 subsequently, and is currently hovering around 11.925, little changed from previous close.



Fresenius, MTU Aero, Infineon, Henkel, Bayer and SAP were up 0.8 to 1.2%. Merck, Muench. Rueckvers, Vonovia and Beiersdorf were up with modest gains.



Allianz shares were down by about 0.3%. According to reports, the company's property arm is buying residential Japan assets worth up to 1.1 billion euros from Blackstone funds.



Wirecard is down by about 0.5%. According to a report in the Financial Times on Thursday, an independent investigation of its coverage of Wirecard had found no evidence that its reporters had colluded with speculators.



On the economic front, Germany's construction PMI reading for the month of September came in at 50.1, compared to a reading of 46.3 in August.



Other major markets in Europe were slightly higher with traders looking for some bargain hunting after recent steep losses. The mood, however, was cautious ahead of the crucial monthly jobs data from the U.S. Labor Department.



