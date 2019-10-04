

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. stock market edged higher amid selective buying Friday morning even as the mood remained somewhat cautious with investors reacting to the developments on the political front and looking ahead to the monthly jobs data from the U.S. Labor Department.



The benchmark FTSE 100 opened flat at 7,077.64 and advanced to 7,111.64 before retreating slightly to 7,1000.75, up 23.09 points, or 0.3%.



Among the notable gainers, Experian rose 2.1%. Flutter Entertainment, Relx, Rightmove, Compass, Coca Cola, Spirax-Sarco Engine, Ferguson, Scottish Mortgage and Astrazeneca were up 1.3 to 1.75%.



Sage, Ashtead Group, Intercontinental, Ocado, Halma, DCC and Hikma Pharma also posted solid gains.



Among the losers, Marks & Spencer shed 2.7%. Tesco, EasyJet and Glencore lost 0.7 to 1.1%. Imperial Brands, Standard Chartered, Barclays and Legal & General were also notably lower.



In economic news, UK car sales declined in the first nine months of 2019 as Brexit uncertainty weighed on consumers' big ticket purchases, data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed Friday.



During January to September period, new car registrations dropped 2.5% from the same period last year.



In the year-to-date period, car market logged a registration of 1.86 million units which was about 49,000 less than the same period in 2018 to record the lowest performance since 2013.



It was in stark contrast to other major European markets, which this September rallied in double digits, SMMT said. Nonetheless, car sales grew 1.3% in September on low volume in 2018.



Survey results from the British Chambers of Commerce showed the UK economic conditions weakened in the third quarter reflecting a marked deterioration in manufacturing sector activity.



According to Quarterly Economic Survey, manufacturing firms reporting increased domestic sales fell to zero. The domestic order balance entered negative territory for the first time in seven years, to -7 in the third quarter. Both are at their weakest since the fourth quarter of 2011.



The balance of manufacturing firms reporting increased export sales dropped to +3, the lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2015 and the balance for export orders went negative and came in at its weakest level since the third quarter of 2009.



The dominant services sector reported a decrease in the balance of firms reporting increased domestic sales and orders, and export orders, the survey showed.



