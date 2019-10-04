An €18 million loan has been provided by the African Development Bank. The solar park, planned for capital N'Djamena, will be coupled to 4 MWh of storage.The African Development Bank has provided an €18 million loan and a partial risk guarantee for the first, 32 MW phase of a 60 MW solar power project under development in Chad. The Djermaya project is planned in N'Djamena, Chad's capital, and holds a 25-year power supply deal with national utility Société Nationale d'Electricite. British power plant developer Aldwich International Limited and independent power producer Smart Energies will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...