Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 03-October-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 339.92p INCLUDING current year revenue 347.14p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 333.27p INCLUDING current year revenue 340.49p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---