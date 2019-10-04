Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2019) - MarijuanaStox announces publication of an article that discusses The Yield Growth Corporation (CSE: BOSS) (OTC: BOSQF). The company has been aggressively addressing demand for health, wellness, and beauty products infused with premium-cannabis and hemp-based products on an international scale with subsidiary, Urban Juve.

Top Retailers are Racing to Stock Shelves with CBD Products

Since it was legalized under the U.S. Farm Bill, CBD has become one of the hottest topics in retail, as many consumers turn to products for health and wellness needs. So, it comes as no surprise that major retailers and consumers alike are jumping on the bandwagon.

So far, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Vitamin Shoppe, Kroger's, Barney's CVS, and Walgreen's have all begun to stock their shelves with CBD products. However, this is only the start of a bigger story. American Eagle just rolled out its own CBD line, called "MOOD," a wellness and personal care line that include 100% hemp-derived CBD products spanning body lotion, hand creams, face oils, aromatherapies, and face wash.

Abercrombie & Fitch expanded its partnership with Green Growth Brands to sell Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy products in more than 160 stores. Even Barney's launched "The High End" shop featuring cannabis and wellness products in Beverly Hills.

All as Consumer Demand for CBD Products Explodes

Approval ratings for cannabis legalization are higher, fueling that growth, as well. A Gallup survey found that 66% of Americans are in favor of legalization, for example. That's up from just 60% in 2016. A Pew survey found that 62% of Americans want to see cannabis legalization in the country, as compared to just 57% in 2015.

In addition, according to Grand View Research , the global CBD market could see a compound annual growth rate of 32.6% to $9.7billion by 2025. The firm also projects that the global CBD skincare segment of the market could grow at a CAGR of 33% to $1.7 billion by 2025.

As the story unfolds, we're seeing a groundswell of opportunity in major companies.

The Yield Growth Corporation is One of the Major Beneficiaries

Over the last week, Yield Growth Corporation announced it will introduce its Urban Juve Botanical Throne for Influencers at the Urban Juve skincare launch in the U.S. at an upcoming ipsy Live event, to be held at Center 415 in Midtown Manhattan, New York, October 11 to 13.

"Urban Juve intends to ramp up its influencer marketing, which already engages with over 100 influencers," says Penny White, Yield Growth CEO. "Our Botanical Throne offers influencers and consumers an inviting way to feature themselves in social media with Urban Juve products, and our new Instagram GIFs offers additional brand marketing through Instagram stories."

The company has also licensed its patent pending proprietary technology for extracting key chemical compounds from hemp to its wholly owned subsidiary Yield Botanicals to establish a CBD extraction business in the U.S.

The licensed patent pending technology shows early promise of significantly increasing the yield of valuable chemical compounds per kilogram of hemp root input during the extraction process, as tested by an independent lab.

In addition, over the last month, the company announced the production of both Wright & Well CBD and THC product lines, which will commence in October. Six products in the Wright & Well Marijuana line are being manufactured in Oregon for sale in cannabis retailers, with production expected to be completed the week of October 21, 2019.

Four products in the Wright & Well CBD line are being manufactured in California, with production expected to be completed the week of October 28, 2019.

Also, Yield's wholly owned subsidiary W & W Manufacturing Inc. just entered into an agreement with a Los Angeles-based GMP-compliant laboratory to manufacture a line of Wright & Well CBD Essentials (from Hemp) products in California, using its own proprietary formulations, with collaboration on packaging and product specifications.

That's in addition to Yield Growth's incredible global expansion efforts.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://yieldgrowth.com

