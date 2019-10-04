The "VEHITS 2020 6th International Conference on Vehicle Technology and Intelligent Transport Systems" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The purpose of the 6th International Conference on Vehicle Technology and Intelligent Transport Systems (VEHITS) is to bring together engineers, researchers, and practitioners interested in the advances and applications in the field of Vehicle Technology and Intelligent Transport Systems.

This conference focuses on innovative applications, tools and platforms in all technology areas such as signal processing, wireless communications, informatics and electronics, related to different kinds of vehicles, including cars, off-road vehicles, trains, ships, underwater vehicles, or flying machines, and the intelligent transportation systems that connect and manage large numbers of vehicles, not only in the context of smart cities but in many other application domains.

Conference Areas

Connected Vehicles Data Analytics Intelligent Transport Systems and Infrastructure Intelligent Vehicle Technologies Smart Mobility and Sustainable Transport Services

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pbv8f8

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191004005227/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900