

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia industrial production grew in August after falling in the previous month, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose a calendar adjusted 2.0 percent year-on-year in August, after a 1.3 percent decline in July. In June, production increased 4.3 percent.



Production in electricity and gas grew 8.9 percent annually in September and that of manufacturing rose 0.4 percent. Mining and quarrying production declined 8.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in August, after a 2.0 percent fall in the previous month.



For the January to August period, industrial production rose 0.3 percent compared to the same period last year.



