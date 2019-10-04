RoomIt by CWT Raises $100,000 to Support World Childhood Foundation USA Programs Preventing Child Sexual Abuse and Trafficking

RoomIt hotel bookings made globally help to reach donation milestone

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2019 / Today, the World Childhood Foundation USA (Childhood USA) announced that a global campaign launched by RoomIt by CWT™ in August to provide support to the World Childhood Foundation and its work to prevent and address sexual abuse, exploitation and violence against children has reached its milestone of $100,000. Through this program, RoomIt pledged $1 for each hotel booking made globally during the month of August, up to $100,000.

The $100,000 donation milestone for World Childhood Foundation USA was achieved through the support of 651 participating clients with 2.7 million campaign messages sent to CWT travelers, as well as social media and other marketing efforts.

According to RoomIt, its support for the World Childhood Foundation reflects CWT's overall commitment to the fight against human trafficking, which includes increasing awareness and education, closer collaboration with stakeholders, as well as an established anti-human trafficking global taskforce led by CWT executives.

"Carlson has been a long-standing leader in fighting trafficking of children as a business and by supporting World Childhood Foundation globally in our awareness-building campaigns and programs helping to prevent and address sexual violence against children. Carlson's leadership is pivotal in showing the private sector how to be part of the solution to this horrific universal problem affecting millions of children every year," said Dr. Joanna Rubinstein, President and CEO of World Childhood Foundation USA and Commissioner of the UN Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development.

"We are very grateful to RoomIt by CWT for creating this important charitable program, as well as to the many travelers whose bookings helped CWT to reach this exciting $100,000 milestone. These important donations will allow Childhood to have greater impact by reaching more children in programs we support. We also applaud CWT's leaders for making children their business by developing its anti-human trafficking global taskforce, which we hope will pave the way for other Travel and Tourism business leaders to follow suit," added Dr. Rubinstein.

"The World Childhood Foundation's mission to create a world where all children are free from violence, sexual abuse, and exploitation speaks volumes to our teams across the globe at RoomIt and CWT," said Geoff Waldmiller, Vice President of Revenue Optimization at RoomIt by CWT. "It's not only the largest traveler campaign to date, but the first campaign we've run where hotel bookings directly benefit charity. We're excited to give our clients' business travelers the opportunity to give back while conducting their business."

Global bookings made during the month of August across all booking platforms were eligible for the CWT campaign, which began on August 1, 2019 and ran through August 31, 2019. For more information on CWT Responsible Business, visit: mycwt.com/why-choose-us/responsible-business.

Earlier this year, World Childhood Foundation USA, announced the latest findings of "Out of the Shadows: Shining light on the response to child sexual abuse and exploitation.' Developed with support from the World Childhood Foundation and Oak Foundation and with additional support from the Carlson Family Foundation, the Out of the Shadows Index measures how 60 countries are addressing sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The index, which focuses on policies, practices and standards, reveals that governments, the private sector and civil society can do more to protect children from sexual violence and to achieve Target 16.2 of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, which calls for ending all forms of violence against children by 2030. For more information, visit: outoftheshadows.eiu.com.

About World Childhood Foundation

World Childhood Foundation envisions a world where all children are free from violence, sexual abuse, and exploitation. Founded in 1999 by H.M. Queen Silvia of Sweden, World Childhood Foundation commemorates 20 years investing in the development of solutions to prevent and address child sexual abuse and exploitation. World Childhood Foundation, a UN accredited NGO, directly supports >100 projects globally and raises awareness about our cause. World Childhood Foundation's work is aligned with the global Sustainable Development Goal 16.2 - ending abuse, exploitation, trafficking and all forms of violence against and torture of children by 2030. For more information, please visit: www.childhood-usa.org

