Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global, integrated regenerative therapies company leveraging its proprietary hyaluronic acid ("HA") technology platform, today announced plans to showcase its osteoarthritis pain management and joint preservation and restoration therapies at the 15th World Congress of the International Cartilage Regeneration and Joint Preservation Society (ICRS). The ICRS World Congress, which is being held October 5-8, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada, is the world's largest gathering of scientists, clinicians and industry participants focused on clinical cartilage repair and basic cartilage research.

"Anika is committed to expanding its portfolio of regenerative therapies to become the global leader in joint preservation and restoration," said Joseph Darling, President and CEO, Anika Therapeutics. "We look forward to engaging with orthopedic specialists at this year's ICRS World Congress to better understand the needs of patients and physicians across the joint preservation and restoration continuum of care."

Guided, hands-on demonstrations of HYALOFAST procedures using the HYALOFAST Arthroscopic Virtual Surgery Simulator will be available at the Anika booth. Details on Anika's joint preservation and restoration presentations at the 2019 ICRS World Congress are below:

October 6, 2019 Anika-Sponsored Lunch Symposium 11:30 am 12:15 pm PDT Hyatt Regency Vancouver, Plaza C&B Title: Preservation Regeneration: A Joint Approach Moderator: Sanjay Anand, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Stepping Hill Hospital, Stockport, Alexandra BMI Hospital, Cheadle UK Speakers: Dr. Stephen French, Orthopaedic Surgeon Calgary, Canada; Clinical Assistant Professor, University of Calgary; CINGAL: Preservation of Movement with a Combination Therapy for OA Pain Sanjay Anand, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Stepping Hill Hospital, Stockport, Alexandra BMI Hospital, Cheadle UK; HYALOFAST: One-Step Cartilage Regeneration from Science to Practice Dr. Konrad Slynarski, Head of Clinic Slynarski Knee Clinic, Warsaw, Poland; HYALOFAST: Arthroscopic Implantation in a Limited Access Location: Surgical Technique

October 7, 2019 Company-Sponsored Physician Education 10:45 am 11:15 am PDT Hyatt Regency Vancouver, Anika Booth #15 Prof. Stefan Nehrer, Orthopaedic Surgeon at the Department for Orthopaedic Surgery at the University Hospital in Krems; Professor for Tissue Engineering at Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Head of Department for Biomedicine and Health Sciences at Danube University Krems Austria; HYALOFAST in the Ankle Prof. Mats Brittberg, Orthopaedic Surgeon at Region Halland Orthopaedics at the Kungsbacka Hospital in Kungsbacka, Sweden; Professor of Orthopaedics connected to the Institution of Clinical Sciences and Orthopaedic Department; Member of the Cartilage Research Unit at University of Gothenburg Sweden; HYALOFAST in the Knee

About ICRS

The ICRS (International Cartilage Regeneration and Joint Preservation Society) is the main forum for international collaboration in cartilaginous tissue research that brings together basic scientists, clinical researchers, physicians and members of industry, engaged or interested in the field of articular biology, its genetic basis and regenerative medicine. It provides continuing education and training to physicians and scientists with an active interest in the prevention and treatment of joint disease to improve patient care through regenerative medicine approaches.

About Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ: ANIK) is a global, integrated regenerative therapies company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to delivering therapies to improve the lives of patients across a continuum of care from osteoarthritis pain management to joint preservation and restoration. The Company has over two decades of global expertise commercializing more than 20 products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anikatherapeutics.com

