Silicone Surfactants Market Worth $2.5 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Silicone Surfactants Market by Application (Emulsifiers, Foaming Agents, Defoaming Agents, Wetting Agents, Dispersants), End-Use Industry (Personal Care, Construction, Textile, Paints & Coatings, Agriculture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Silicone Surfactants Market is estimated to be USD 2.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2024.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=192476281

Browse in-depth TOC on

"Silicone Surfactants Market"106 - Tables 28 - Figures 149 - Pages

View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/silicone-surfactant-market-192476281.html

The growth of the silicone surfactants market can be attributed to the increasing demand for silicone surfactants from the end-use industries. Stringent environmental regulations against the use of conventional surfactants provide a prospect for growth to the silicone surfactants market.

Personal care end-use industry segment accounts for the largest share of the silicone surfactants market

The personal care segment is the largest contributor to the global silicone surfactants market in terms of value. The personal care industry consumes more than one-third of the global silicone surfactants produced. The growth of the personal care segment can be attributed to the increasing use of silicone surfactants in skincare, haircare, and personal hygiene products. Growing demand for personal care products from emerging economies, such as China and India, is fueling the growth of the personal care industry.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=192476281

Based on application, the emulsifiers segment is projected to be the highest revenue generator of the

silicone surfactants market by 2024

The emulsifiers application segment is estimated to lead the silicone surfactants market in 2019, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period as well. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of silicone surfactants in the personal care, construction, and paints & coatings industries. Features such as stabilization, spreadability, and softness make silicone surfactants preferable for use as emulsifiers in personal care products, polyurethane foams, and coatings, among other applications.

The Europe region is expected to lead the silicone surfactants market during the forecast period

The European region is estimated to lead the Silicone Surfactants Market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance in the near future. The upsurge in the number of working women and increasing e-commerce activities have led to the rise in demand for personal care products in this region. The high demand for silicone surfactants from the personal care industry in countries, such as Germany, the UK, and France, is a key factor driving the growth of the European silicone surfactants market.

Key market players covered in this report which includes, Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Dow Corning Corporation (US), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Innospec Inc. (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Siltech Corporation (Canada), Elé Corporation (US), Elkem ASA (France), Supreme Silicones (India), Silibase Silicone New Material Manufacturer Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Maysta Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Hangzhou Ruijiang Performance Material Science Co., Ltd. (China), Harcros Chemicals Inc. (US), and SST Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=192476281

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Low Foam Surfactants Market by Type (Non-ionic, Amphoteric, Cationic), and Application (Home & Personal Care, Agrochemicals, Oil Field Chemicals, Textiles, Paints, Pulp & Paper, Cement, and Metal Cleaning) - Global Forecast to 2024

Amphoteric Surfactants Market by Type (Betaine, Amine Oxide, Amphoacetates, Amphopropionates, Sultaines), Application (Personal Care, Home Care & I&I Cleaning, Oil Field Chemicals, Agrochemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/silicone-surfactant-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/silicone-surfactant.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg