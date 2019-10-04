Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Goes To War With Latest Munzee App Update

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2019 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK:FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has launched a new over-the-air update of the Munzee app that focuses on Clan Wars, a competitive co-op challenge. This large scale update has added a number of new features and made Clan Wars more accessible than ever.

Clan Wars is one of Munzee's most popular gameplay features and a competitive field for the game's most elite players. Each month players organize into groups of ten to complete challenges and reach different levels of difficulty.

"Although Clan Wars is a battleground for elite players, it's also a great learning tool for new players as well," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "The variety of different challenges help you learn more about the game, and grow with a like-minded community of players."

The key addition of the update is the new Clan Wars Hub within the app. Players have previously had to use web tools to organize their clans, but the new system brings everything into one spot in the mobile app. The Clan Wars Hub features monthly challenge breakdowns, clan management tools, a clan chat section, and more. Using the Hub players can also manually receive their hard-earned rewards as soon as their clan has reached certain levels.

The new app update also gives the opportunity for newer players to easily join clans and create their own teams all from their mobile phone. Alongside an easy to use clan invitation system, and an updated clan randomizer option, clans are no longer required to have exactly ten players. Although it will be more difficult for smaller clans to compete at a higher level, newer players can easily join in the fun by becoming a part of a Casual Clan.

Part of the fun of Clan Wars is the bragging rights within the community. The Clan Wars Hub features a monthly leaderboard of the top 100 clans so players can see where their team stands in the competition. The new update also introduces themed profile picture banners that clans can earn depending on what level they reach. Each banner, which is displayed on the clan profile picture, is themed around a different style of armor.

Since launching six and a half years ago, Clan Wars is in its 79th monthly battle and nearly 750,000 Clan Weapon Munzees have been deployed worldwide. To learn more about Clan Wars visit the Munzee Help Guide.

For more information about Munzee follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

