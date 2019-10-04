The government of the Tshopo province has signed an agreement with Cat Projects Africa for the PV plant. The project will be connected to the grid operated by utility Société nationale d'électricité and is intended to improve power supply in provincial capital Kisangani.The provincial government of Tshopo, in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo, has signed an agreement with Cat Projects Africa for the development and construction of a 40 MW solar park near the province's capital, Kisangani. The $50 million, 65.5-hectare project, the local authority said, will feature around 155,000 ...

