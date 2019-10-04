Dr. Anne French appointed head of Department for Clinical Sciences

Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) is pleased to announce Dr. Anne French as its new head of Department for Clinical Sciences. Dr. French's extensive experience in veterinary medicine will enhance RUSVM's diverse teaching staff, which includes faculty from 37 countries.

Dr. Anne French, head of Department for Clinical Sciences at Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (Photo: Business Wire)

"Dr. Anne French brings a wealth of expertise to Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine," said Sean Callanan, Ph.D., MVB, MRCVS CertVR, DipECVP, FRCPath, dean of RUSVM. "Having an international veterinary professional of her caliber join the team will provide excellent opportunities for our students in their veterinary education."

"I am delighted to join Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine," said Dr. French, MVB, MBA, Ph.D., CertSAM, DVC, DipECVIM-CA(cardiology), FHEA, MRCVS. "I look forward to being a member of a hardworking, dedicated team that provides an exceptional experience for Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine students."

Dr. French earned her DVM from University College Dublin, Ireland, and spent several years working in small animal practice in the U.K. and Zimbabwe before specializing in veterinary cardiology. She obtained her U.K. and European cardiology qualifications and a Ph.D. at the University of Edinburgh. She later transitioned to the University of Glasgow, where she served as professor of veterinary cardiology, head of Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences and clinical director of the Small Animal Hospital.

In addition, Dr. French has considerable experience as a lecturer in a number of countries, including Zimbabwe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Canada, Belgium and China. She has authored more than 150 research publications and abstracts and is featured in four veterinary books. Dr. French has developed several undergraduate and postgraduate online teaching resources, including materials for emergency cardiac cases, heart disease in cats and dogs, and resources for echocardiography.

Dr. French's background and expertise align with the mission of RUSVM and its parent company, Adtalem Global Education, with a clear commitment to providing practice-ready veterinarians to meet the demand in the market.

About Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine

Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE). Founded in 1982, RUSVM is committed to preparing students to become members and leaders of the worldwide public and professional healthcare team and to advance human, animal and ecosystem health (One Health Initiative). RUSVM offers postgraduate Masters', Ph.D. and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) programs accredited by the St. Christopher Nevis Accreditation Board. Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine confers a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree, which is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education (AVMA COE), 1931 N. Meacham Road, Suite 100, Schaumburg, IL 60173, Tel: 800.248.2862. Ross Veterinary Clinic is accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association. For more information visit http://veterinary.rossu.edu/ and follow RUSVM on Twitter (@RossVetSchool), Instagram (@rossvetschool) and Facebook (@RossVetSchool).

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

