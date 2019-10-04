The retail market in Indonesia is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Expansion of the retail landscape is one of the key factors anticipated to trigger the retail market in Indonesia during the next few years. The organized retail market in Indonesia is growing significantly across the country with companies expanding their stores and evaluating their business potential in new areas. Most of the unorganized retail outlets are increasingly being replaced with big retail hypermarkets, supermarkets, and other retail chains, which will lead to market growth of the Indonesian retail sector.

As per Technavio, the growth in e-commerce will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. The cable tray market research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect the market growth over 2019-2023.

Retail Market in Indonesia: Growth in e-commerce

Many small and established Indonesian retail brands are going online, resulting in a significant boom in Internet shopping in the region. With Internet connectivity becoming more and more robust and affordable, consumers are beginning to feel secure and comfortable while purchasing online. The online channel will present immense opportunities for retailers in Indonesia during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth of m-commerce is expected to support the growth of the online retail segment in Indonesia during the next five years.

"Apart from the growth in the e-commerce marketplace, other factors such as the growing preference for local brands, rise in tourism, and the rising marketing activities by retailers will have a significant impact on the growth of the Indonesian retail market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Retail Market in Indonesia: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the retail market in Indonesia by product (food and beverages, electrical and electronics, apparel and footwear, home improvement and household products, and others), distribution channel (offline and online) and retail format (convenience stores, department stores, drugstores and pharmacies, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and online retailers).

Convenience stores were the largest segment of the Indonesian retail industry in 2018 and are expected to maintain their position through 2023. These stores offer everyday products such as groceries, confectionery, snacks, soft drinks, personal care products, toiletries, and other regular use items. Some of the popular convenience stores in Indonesia include Alfamart, Indomart, PT Midi Utama Indonesia Tbk (Alfamidi), and PT Trans Retail Indonesia (Carrefour).

