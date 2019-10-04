

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ridgewood Industries Inc. recalled about 1 million units of Belmont four-drawer dressers for concerns of tip-over and entrapment hazards. The unstable dressers and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing risk of death or injuries to children, a statement published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves Belmont four-drawer dressers with plastic drawer glides, and sold in two sizes and four colors - white, Black, Light Pine and Brown Oak.



However, the company is yet to receive any reports of incidents or injuries involving these dressers.



These recalled dresser models of over 30 inches tall also do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled dresser. They can also contact Ridgewood to receive a free anchoring kit, including a wall anchor strap, and request a one-time, free in-home installation of the wall anchor strap.



The dressers in reference were made in Canada by Ridgewood and imported by Ridgewood. They were sold at Kmart stores across the U.S. from April 2013 to November 2018 for about $40.



E&E also recalled about 1,800 units of INK+IVY Renu three-drawer dressers, due to similar issue of tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.



Last week, Home Meridian International had recalled about 640 units of Mid-Century three-drawer chests as it posed serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.



