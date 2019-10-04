

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Tariffs on imports announced by the US President Donald Trump is set to affect nearly half of Dutch cheese exports to the country, the Dutch Trade Ministry said Friday.



The Trump administration has threatened to slap a 25 percent tariff on European food product imports.



The Netherlands exported EUR 80 million worth of cheese to the US last year. Some varieties of Dutch cheese such as the Gouda and Edam, are excluded from tariffs.



Thus, around EUR 39 million worth of Dutch cheese exports, which include processed products, to the US will be hit with the 25 percent tariff.



