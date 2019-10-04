Anzeige
Freitag, 04.10.2019

04.10.2019 | 16:29
Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2019-10-10

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2022-06-011054
SE00037844613.50 %500 +/- 250
?2028-05-12?1060SE00094963670.75 %500 +/- 250

Settlement date 2019-10-14

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on OCT 10, 2019

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1054 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1060

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST)ON OCT 10, 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se


