JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2019 / Robert Thomson, owner and co-founder of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities, shares some of Palm Beach County's best pumpkin patches in preparation for Halloween 2019.

With Halloween fast on the approach, now's the time to pick out the best pumpkin patch for you and your family to visit this October. With many to choose from in Palm Beach County, Waterfront Properties' Robert Thomson of Jupiter offers three suggestions covering Jupiter, Wellington, Stuart, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and West Palm Beach alike.

"Halloween is right around the corner, and what better way to mark the occasion than by picking the perfect pumpkin from one of South Florida's best pumpkin patches?" suggests Thomson, owner and co-founder of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities, a leading South Florida luxury real estate business with offices in Palm Beach, North Palm Beach, Stuart, Delray Beach, and Jupiter.

First, Rob Thomson of Jupiter points toward Pumpkin Towne. Admission to Pumpkin Towne is free, and pumpkins on offer range from mini pumpkins for less than a dollar to pie pumpkins and carving pumpkins, each priced by the pound. The attraction also offers bounce houses, merry go rounds, hay bales for climbing, and plentiful photo opportunities for the whole family, according to Pumpkin Towne's organizers. "Pumpkin Towne has three locations," adds Thomson, "in Jupiter, Wellington, and Stuart."

All three locations, he says, will open on Thursday, October 10.

Next on Thomson's list is Bender's Farm, located in Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. A family-owned farmers' market, every fall, Bender's Farm hosts its famous Fall Festival from September 28 through October 27. "The festival features everything from a traditional pumpkin patch to hayrides, a corn maze, and a petting zoo," reveals Thomson.

Also on offer is an award-winning barbecue, homemade ice cream, roasted corn on the cob, and much more, according to the Waterfront Properties' owner and co-founder.

Lastly, Rob Thomson of Jupiter turns to Mr. Jack O' Lantern's Pumpkin Patch which, he says, boasts all of the fall activities a family could wish for. The popular attraction promises carnival rides, bounce houses, hayrides, a petting zoo, pumpkin carving stations, a huge selection of pumpkins to choose from, and more.

"Mr. Jack O' Lantern's Pumpkin Patch can be found on Lakeview Avenue in West Palm Beach," adds Thomson, wrapping up, "and opens on Saturday, October 5, 2019."

Robert Thomson of Jupiter is a luxury real estate professional based in Jupiter, Florida.

