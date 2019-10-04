

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the rebound seen over the course of the previous session, stocks are seeing further upside in morning trading on Friday. The major averages continue to recover after hitting their lowest intraday levels in over a month in the previous session.



Currently, the major averages are off their best levels but holding on to gains. The Dow is up 147.86 points or 0.6 percent at 26,348.90, the Nasdaq is up 38.11 points or 0.5 percent at 7,910.37 and the S&P 500 is up 15.37 points or 0.5 percent at 2,926.00.



The strength on Wall Street comes following the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report for September.



While the report showed weaker than expected job growth in September, the unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to a nearly 50-year low.



The report said non-farm payroll employment rose by 136,000 jobs in September compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 145,000 jobs.



Meanwhile, the increases in employment in July and August were upwardly revised to 166,000 jobs and 168,000 jobs, respectively, reflecting the addition of 45,000 more jobs than previously reported.



The average monthly job growth has still slowed from 223,000 jobs per month in 2018 to 161,000 jobs per month so far in 2019.



The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent in September from 3.7 percent in August. Economists had expected to unemployment rate to remain unchanged.



With the unexpected decrease, the unemployment rate dropped to its lowest level since hitting a matching rate in December of 1969.



The unexpected drop in the unemployment rate came as a 391,000-person jump in the household survey measure of employment more than offset an 117,000-person increase in the size of the labor force.



Even with the unemployment rate hitting a nearly 50-year low, the report said average hourly employee earnings edged down by a penny to $28.09 in September after rising by 11 cents in August.



Compared to the same month a year ago, average hourly earnings were up by 2.9 percent in September, reflecting a notable slowdown from the 3.2 percent increase in August.



Citing headwinds from weaker global growth, trade uncertainty and the strong U.S. dollar, ING Chief International Economist James Knightley expects job growth to average closer to 120,000 for the rest of the year.



'This suggests pay growth is unlikely to accelerate markedly from here and with inflation picking up, the real wage growth story may not be as positive for spending power,' Knightley said. 'All in all, it looks as though the Fed will need to step in with more policy easing to support the economy.'



The mixed jobs data seems to have reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will continue cutting interest rates while at the same offsetting some of the concerns about a potential recession.



Despite the advance by the broader markets, most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in morning trading.



Semiconductor, software, and housing stocks are seeing some strength, while natural gas and tobacco stocks have shown significant moves to the downside.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1.1 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has surged up by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.8 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are seeing modest strength, extending a recent upward trend. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.2 basis points at 1.524 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX