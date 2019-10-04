

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook unveiled a new camera-first messaging app 'Threads' for Instagram, the company's photo and video-sharing social networking app. Threads aims to promote constant, intimate sharing of photos and videos between users and their closest friends.



Threads is designed as a companion app to Instagram. The new app will enable Instagram to better compete with rival Snapchat, which is more popular among youth.



'.for your smaller circle of friends, we saw the need to stay more connected throughout the day, so you can communicate what you're doing and how you're feeling through photos and videos. That's why we built Threads, a new way to message with close friends in a dedicated, private space,' Facebook said in a blog post.



Threads was rolled out by Facebook globally on Thursday.



Through Threads, users can upload their status, share their location and battery status with their close friends on Instagram, along with the typical text, photo, and video messages.



Threads opens directly to the camera for instantly sending photos and videos to friends. It also allows a user to add shortcuts.



Facebook has also created new features for Threads called 'Status' and 'Auto Status.' Users can choose from a suggested status, create their own emoji, or turn on Auto Status.



According to Facebook, Auto Status will automatically share 'little bits of context on where you are without giving away your coordinates.' Only close friends will be able to use a user's status and it is an opt-in feature.



In November last year, Instagram launched the 'Close Friends' feature that allows users to share their stories or more personal moments with a select group of people they choose.



Since late 2017, Instagram was developing Direct, a standalone messaging app, but it stopped work on the app in May.



Facebook is said to be planning to integrate its messaging services, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger, by unifying their technical infrastructure.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX