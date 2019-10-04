

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook has removed several accounts, pages and groups involved in, what the social networking giant calls, 'coordinated inauthentic behavior'.



Facebook said it removed 211 Facebook accounts, 107 Pages, 43 Groups and 87 Instagram accounts for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior that originated in the UAE, Egypt and Nigeria.



There were multiple sets of activity, each localized for a specific country or region, primarily in the Middle East and Africa, and some in Europe, North and South America, South Asia and East Asia, and Australia.



'We found three separate operations: one of which originated in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Nigeria, and the other two in Indonesia and Egypt. These three campaigns we removed were unconnected, but both created networks of accounts to mislead others about who they were and what they were doing,' Nathaniel Gleicher, head of cybersecurity policy at Facebook, wrote in a post.



According to Facebook, coordinated inauthentic behavior is when 'groups of pages or people work together to mislead others about who they are or what they're doing.'



Gleicher said the moves to take down the pages, groups and accounts were based on their behavior and not the content that was posted.



'In each of these cases, the people behind this activity coordinated with one another and used fake accounts to misrepresent themselves, and that was the basis of our action,' Gleicher said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX