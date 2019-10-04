

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - E & E Co. Ltd. recalled about 1,800 units of bedroom dressers for potential tip-over and entrapment hazards. The unstable dressers can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing risk of death or injuries to children, a statement published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



These recalled dressers also do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard.



The recall involves INK+IVY Renu dressers made from multi-colored pine wood, with three drawers and metal legs. It is about 36 inches tall and weighs about 73 pounds.



However, the company has not received any adverse reports so far.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled dressers. They are also given the option to contact E & E to receive a full refund with free dresser pick-up or a free tip-over restraint kit, with a one-time free in-home installation of the kit.



Further, consumers can also choose to receive a pre-paid packaging label to ship their recalled dresser back to E&E for a full refund check or a $400 Designerliving.com store credit.



The dressers in reference were made in Vietnam by E & E and imported by E & E. They were sold online on bedbathandbeyond.com, jcpenney.com, kohls.com, macys.com, olliix.com, overstock.com and wayfair.com from January 2017 through September 2019 for about $350.



Ridgewood Industries Inc. also recalled about 1 million units of Belmont four-drawer dressers for concerns of similar issue of tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.



