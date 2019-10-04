Little River, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2019) - PCT LTD (OTC Pink: PCTL), through its operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp), announces another successful phase one installation of PCT Corp.'s Annihilyzer Infection Control System in coordination with its primary healthcare distributor, ACE Janitorial Services. PCT Corp. installed the premier cabinet model of its Annihilyzer Infection Control System this week at Mount Sinai South Nassau Medical Center located in Oceanside, NY.

"Hospitals and other healthcare facilities are serious about controlling hospital associated [or acquired] infections," stated Gary Grieco, President and Chairman of PCT LTD. Grieco further commented, "Because it is effective and presents no safety concerns to patients or staff, PCT's Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems are being considered and deployed by more and more healthcare facilities as a primary weapon against the transmittal of such conditions as C. diff, MRSA, or the C. auris fungus species." Candida auris is an emerging fungus that presents a serious global health threat (https://www.cdc.gov › fungal › candida-auris).

About PCT LTD:

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting and tracking technologies products. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). Currently trading on OTC, "PCTL" aspires to and is actively engaged in preparations for up-listing its common stock to a national securities exchange. The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially-viable products and now continues to gain market share.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Such statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: any implied or perceived benefits resulting from the continued positive results relating to the installation of PCT's Annihilyzer systems in hospitals; the results of any manufacturers' representative and/or license agreements, actual sales revenue to be derived from agreements, if any such contract is executed; PCT LTD's and its subsidiary's business prospects; PCT LTD's ability to raise sufficient funds to satisfy its working capital requirements; the ability of PCT LTD to execute its business plan or list its common stock on a national stock exchange; benefits of the Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems, Hydrolyte generators and fluids; any other effects resulting from the information disclosed above; risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and government regulation; future financial and operational results; competition; general economic conditions; and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements PCT LTD makes in this press release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents it files from time to time with the United States Securities Exchange Commission. PCT LTD undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

