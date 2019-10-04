

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Signature Hardware have recalled about 200 bath stools due to a risk to fall.



Signature Hardware have recalled Luyten Resin Bath Stools as the bath stools can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards. The company said it received one report that a leg of the bath stool bent and broke during use and one additional report that the legs of the bath stool bent in after use. No injuries have been reported.



The recall involves Luyten white matte resin bath stools measuring about 16 inches wide by 11 inches deep by 17 inches high. The product were sold at online at the company's website between October 2013 and July 2019 for about $250.



The firm has asked consumers to immediately stop using the recalled bath stools and contact for a full refund.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX