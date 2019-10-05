Social Life Network, Inc: Ambria Capital Sponsors the MjMicro Conference in Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2019 / MjLink.com Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB: WDLF), is pleased to announce Ambria Capital as a Sponsor of their MjMicro Conference in Beverly Hills on October 16th at the Sofitel Hotel.

Billed as "The next level in cannabis investment," the MjMicro Conference is an invitational investor networking forum that is produced by MjLink.com, Inc. The MjMicro Conference unites C-level executives from presenting cannabis companies, in one-on-one meetings with private and institutional investors.

According to a quote from a June 23rd, 2019 article in The Motley Fool, The Most Important Marijuana Growth Chart You'll Ever See: Right now, few industries offer greater long-term growth potential than the legal marijuana industry. On Wall Street, peak sales projections for the cannabis industry have come in as high as $166 billion. The analyst behind this lofty forecast, Bank of America's Christopher Carey, also suggests that marijuana could disrupt industries that today combine for $2.6 trillion in annual sales.

Ambria Capital is a San Juan, Puerto Rico based asset manager that invests into emerging public and private companies in the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD industries. With holdings in the agriculture, consumer, healthcare, and technology verticals, Ambria provides funding through a company-specific mix of debt and equity financing, bridge notes, direct equity purchases, and asset backed loans. Founded in 2019 by a team of investment professionals with decades of success in the small cap markets, Ambria Capital combines a comprehensive analytical approach with an unparalleled network of contacts, connecting cannabis industry leaders with market opportunities.

To learn more about MjMicro Conference and request an invitation to attend, sponsor or present at the Beverly Hills conference, please visit: https://www.mjmicro.com/attend

About MjLink.com, Inc.

MjLink.com Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB: WDLF), and is a cloud-based cannabis social network and digital media company based in Denver, Colorado. MjLink operates as a multinational cannabis technology and digital media organization with two separate social networks: WeedLife.com, a consumer-to-consumer social network and MjLink.com, a business-to-business social network. MjLink launched its first investor conference in NYC on June 25th, 2019. The MjMicro Conference was so successful that MjLink launched their MjInvest.com investor social network and virtual conference platform in August 2019. MjInvest.com is used by publicly traded companies and emerging private companies to connect, present and provide news flow to accredited online cannabis investors.

For more information about Social Life Network, visit www.SocialNetwork.ai

Disclaimer

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's or MjLink's future financial results, revenues or stock price. There are no assurances that the Company will successfully take MjLink.com, Inc public as noted in previous press releases. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein

