Avaya and Microsoft use GITEX Technology Week 2019 to announce new Avaya IX-CC offering, hosted in UAE Azure data centres; service to launch in H1 2020, covering the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries

GITEX Technology Week Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, and Microsoft today used GITEX Technology Week 2019 to announce that they will join forces to bring contact centre services to the cloud.

Avaya IX-CC, a next generation Contact Center as a Service platform, will be available on Azure, hosted in Microsoft's cloud data centres in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The service will be introduced initially in the Arab Gulf region with plans to expand the offer to other global regions in the future.

"Avaya is a trusted leader in contact-centre solutions," said Ahmed Helmy, International CTO Avaya. "Our partnership with Microsoft allows us to expand our feature-rich applications on a cloud-based microservices architecture and platform giving our customers the flexibility in deployment they have come to expect from our brand. They will also have the welcome assurance and flexibility to run their workloads across multiple clouds."

The two companies are working to integrate the market-leading Avaya IX-CC platform with Azure. The Avaya IX-CC next generation Contact Center as a Service platform is expected to be available to customers in H1 2020 with voice capabilities, followed by omnichannel features later in the year.

"Through our work with Avaya, Microsoft now has the opportunity through our marketplace to offer enterprise-grade CCaaS solutions to businesses of any size delivered through Avaya and running on our Azure cloud," said Sherif Tawfik, Executive Director, Channel, Alliances, Startups, and SMEs. "At Microsoft, it is our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Every application that makes its home in our intelligent cloud takes us a step more down that road."

Zeus Kerravala, Principal Analyst at ZK Research, said: "The contact center market continues to evolve quickly putting pressure on organizations of all sizes. The cloud offers companies a fast path to a modernized, Omni-channel solution. However, one size does not fit all when it comes to cloud contact center."

The announcement was made at a special event today during the 39th GITEX Technology Week, Ahmed Helmy, Chief Technology Officer from Avaya International and Sherif Tawfik, Executive Director Channel, Alliances, Startups and SMEs at Microsoft UAE, were on hand to explain how customers across the region and soonafter, the world would be able to accelerate digital transformation, engaging customers, empowering employees, optimising operations and reinventing business models, through the power of CCaaS.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Microsoft opened its Dubai-based headquarters in 1991, which, today, oversees operations across the region.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we've enabled organizations around the globe to win by creating intelligent?communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative?solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we're committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what's next. We're the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at?www.avaya.com.

