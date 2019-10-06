FACC: FACC, a worldwide leading aerospace company in design, development and production of aerospace technologies and advanced aicraft lightweight systems, received an order from Bombardier Belfast and is thus successfully expanding its customer portfolio: The company has placed an order with FACC for the production of thrust reverser trans cowl components for the A320neo aircraft family. With this order, FACC has now extended its long-standing cooperation with Bombardier in the areas of Cabin Interiors and Aerostructures including engine nacelle components. "We were able to demonstrate to Bombardier Belfast our marked competence as a key partner. I am grateful for the trust Bombardier has placed in us and am delighted that it is now also relying on high-tech from FACC for its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...