

WASHINGTON - The United Auto Workers' lead negotiator said Sunday that talks with General Motors have taken 'a turn for the worse,' after the automaker reverted back to a previously rejected proposal with only minor changes.



In a letter to union members on Sunday, Terry Dittes, UAW vice president for the GM Department, said that on Saturday the union prepared an extensive package proposal and presented it to the company. The proposal addressed issues of wages, signing bonus, job security, pensions, skilled trades, profit sharing, transfer rights; to name just a few.



But, the company's today response did not address the union's package provided last evening. The company reverted back to their last rejected proposal and made little change. The company's response did nothing to advance a whole host of issues that are important to union members. It did nothing to provide job security during the term of the agreement, Dittes wrote in the letter.



The GM strike began on September 16 with its 48,000 UAW members seeking higher pay, greater job security, a bigger share of the company's profit and protection of healthcare benefits.



Meanwhile, GM said Sunday, 'We continue to negotiate in good faith with very good proposals that benefit employees today and builds a stronger future for all of us. We are committed to continuing discussions around the clock to reach a resolution.'



Dittes wrote that the union could not be more disappointed with General Motors who refuse to recognize the experience and talent of membership who make their world class products and billions of dollars in profits.



Dittes also said in the letter that the company has shown an unwillingness to fairly compensate the great workforce of the UAW, after making some progress on important issues a couple of days ago.



'These negotiations have taken a turn for the worse...We will continue to negotiate on behalf of you, your families and all workers in our country,' Dittes said.



