Riga, Latvia, 2019-10-07 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 05.06.2019 - Subscription FRGTE Frigate RIG 10.04.2020 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2019 - Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN 07.10.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.10.2019 - Activity results, TSM1T Tallinna Sadam TLN 11.10.2019 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.10.2019 Government LTGCB04024C, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB04024C Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.10.2019 Additional LVGB000025A Valsts Kase / RIG listing/admission Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.10.2019 Audited annual LNA1L Linas Agro Group VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.10.2019 - Sales figures PRF1T PRFoods TLN 13.10.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.10.2019 Extraordinary BLT1T Baltika TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.10.2019 Extraordinary GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.10.2019 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.10.2019 Interim report, 9 TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja TLN months Grupp -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.10.2019 Dividend ex-date LNR1L Ignitis gamyba VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.10.2019 Extraordinary BTE1R Baltic Telekom RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.10.2019 Dividend record LNR1L Ignitis gamyba VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.