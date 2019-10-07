

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index fell to the lowest level in nearly a decade in August, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 91.7 in August from 93.7 in July. That was in line with economists' expectations.



The latest index was the lowest since November 2009, when the reading was 90.5.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity decreased to 99.3 in August from 99.7 in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a score of 99.4.



The lagging index rose to 104.7 in August, same as seen in the prior month.



