USONICIG Partners with L'EMOTION in Return to Vapexpo in Paris, Enhancing Market Presence in France

PARIS, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USONICIG, the ultrasonic vaping devices innovator and manufacturer, has partnered with L'EMOTION, its exclusive distributor in France, to present its vaping product, the Zip Pod system, at Vapexpo. The expo takes place at the Parc des Expositions de Paris-Nord Villepinte (Hall 8) from October 5th to 7th, 2019. The vaping device maker's presence at this event further enhances its market presence in France.

Charlie Zou, the Sales Director of USONICIG said, "Forming the partnership with L'EMOTION is an important step in USONICIG's continued expansion into the French market. We believe that we can reach more vaping lovers through L'EMOTION's distribution network of specialized shops throughout France."

Leon Chen, CEO of L'EMOTION said, "USONICIG's ultrasonic technology is revolutionary with its no-coil design that eliminates the spit-back and burn taste, creating a new vaping experience of delivering a pleasant sensation and better nicotine satisfaction. This reflects its product's strength, which makes us feel confident about our partnership with USONICIG."

USONICIG's patented ultrasonic technology has become a much talked about topic across the industry since its release. The firm's joint appearance with L'EMOTION at the Vapexpo has provided visitors with clear and meaningful answers to their questions about the technology, and presented its attractive distribution and premium after-sales service policies at the event.

L'EMOTION is an importer and distributor of many vaping brands in France. The firm owns and operates a wholesale site targeted at the industry's professionals. In addition, L'EMOTION has a distribution network of specialized shops throughout France, generating a volume of business that has assured the firm a competitive position in the market while providing products for vaping consumers as well as smokers who seek an alternative to the conventional cigarette. For more about L'EMOTION, please visit: http://www.grossisteecigarette.fr

About USONICIG

USONICIG was founded in 2014 by China Tobacco Hunan Industrial Co., Ltd. and is dedicated to the research and development of healthy vaping products. As of June 30, 2019, USONICIG had obtained 447 patents, including 64 under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), 65 domestic and 96 overseas invention patents as well as 222 utility patents. With its continued strength in R&D, product design and manufacturing, USONICIG has become a leader in the vaping industry.

USONICIG's Rhythm and ZIP product lines comply with the Tobacco Products Directive 2014/40/EU (TPD, have been authorized for sale in the UK, France, and Germany, and are available for purchase online and in local vaping shops.

