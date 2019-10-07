

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L) said that it appointed Jeffrey Nodland as Chairman Elect with immediate effect.



On Friday, the company said John Coleman decided to step down as a director and Chairman following the AGM on 22 October 2019.



The company said Monday that Jeff, who joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director in June 2019, will work closely with John to ensure a smooth transition of his responsibilities and will formally succeed as Chairman following the AGM.



