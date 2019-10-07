Oversubscribed 83North V brings total capital under management to over $1.1 billion

83North, the international venture capital firm, today announced that it has completed an oversubscribed $300 million fund raising, bringing total capital under management to over $1.1 billion. Building upon the success of its existing funds, 83North will deploy the new capital with the best and brightest consumer and enterprise technology companies led by aspiring European and Israeli entrepreneurs.

Headquartered in London and Tel Aviv, the five-strong 83North team has worked with the region's most ambitious founders to create market-leading technology businesses. Laurel Bowden, Arnon Dinur, Gil Goren, Erez Ofer and Yoram Snir have backed more than 70 companies including Aeroscout (acquired by Stanley Black Decker), Bluevine, Celonis, Ebury, Hybris (acquired by SAP), IronSource, iZettle (acquired by Paypal), Just Eat, Logz.io, Marqeta, Mirakl, ScaleIO (acquired by EMC), SocialPoint (acquired by Take-Two Interactive), Vast Data, Via, Wolt and Zerto.

The new capital demonstrates the on-going appeal of the firm's unique model: providing a breadth of expertise and on-the-ground support in three strategic regions Europe, Israel and the United States. 83North has an unrivalled ability to help founders successfully scale their businesses across these three markets.

"We continue to invest in all stages, where we work side-by-side with founding teams to build companies and help them scale globally. Our model gives us access to some of the best talent in the world, meaning that we can add value by exposing entrepreneurs to the best practices in each domain," said Laurel Bowden, Partner at 83North in London. "Our enterprise software portfolio is a testament to this model, with companies such as Celonis founded in Germany, Siemplify founded in Tel Aviv and Via all now operating in NYC. Other examples include Mirakl, which was founded in France, Logz.io founded in Tel Aviv and TIS founded in Germany all now having a presence in Boston."

"We remain focused on several core domains of expertise" said Gil Goren, Partner at 83North in Tel Aviv. "Data Center and Cloud, Enterprise software, Marketplaces and Fintech are areas where we have developed world class expertise and invested in clusters of leading companies. We are also fortunate to back exceptional entrepreneurs in new and emerging areas such as IOT (with recent investments in Wiliot and VDOO) and have a growing interest in the intersection of IT and healthcare as well as vertical SaaS applications."

About 83North

83North is a global venture capital firm. The firm invests across all stages, in exceptional entrepreneurs focusing on building global category leading companies.

For more information visit www.83north.com and follow @83NorthVC on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005082/en/

Contacts:

Lesley Booth

Touchdown PR

+ 44 (0) 1252 717040

lbooth@touchdownpr.com