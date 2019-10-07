Appointments in Kamux's Management Team

HELSINKI, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Olli Kilpi (M.Sc.Econ., b. 1966) has been appointed Chief People Officer and Member of Kamux's Management Team. He has until now worked at Kamux as Director of International Business and Member of Management Team.

Mr. Ilkka Virtanen (M.Sc.Econ., b. 1980) has been appointed Director of International Business and Member of Kamux's Management Team. He has until now worked at Kamux as Director of Business Development and Member of Management Team.

"Kamux's long-term international success is enabled by its skilled and committed employees. This job rotation for management is to ensure that senior executives, who have already done an excellent job at Kamux, will be broadening their management perspectives and at the same time, their contribution to work will be focused on functions that are important to the future of the company," CEO Juha Kalliokoski says.

The changes are effective immediately.

Kamux's Management Team Members as of 7 October 2019:

Juha Kalliokoski, CEO

Marko Lehtonen, CFO

Olli Kilpi, Chief People Officer

Ilkka Virtanen, Director of International Business

Tommi Iiskonmäki, Finnish Country Director

Tero Törmänen, Purchasing Director

Satu Otala, Director of Communications

Mikko-Heikki Inkeroinen, Chief Digital Officer

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 70 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 220,000 used cars, 46,596 of which were sold in 2018. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 527.8 million in 2018. In 2018, Kamux's average number of employees was 472 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/appointments-in-kamux-s-management-team,c2926217