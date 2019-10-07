Riksgälden: Deficit for Swedish central government in September 2019

Swedish central government payments resulted in a deficit of SEK 3.6 billion in September. The Debt Office's forecast was a surplus of SEK 5.0 billion. The difference was mainly due to lower tax income than expected.

The primary balance was SEK 5.9 billion lower than calculated. The main explanation is that tax income were approximately SEK 7 billion lower than forecast. In total during the period June to September, tax income were approximately SEK 2 billion lower than the Debt Office's forecast.

The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies etc. was SEK 1.9 billion higher than calculated. This is mainly due to lower deposits from the Nuclear Waste Fund.

Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.9 billion higher than calculated.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of September 2019, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 93.6 billion.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1 071 billion at the end of September.

The outcome for September 2019 will be published on 7 November at 9.30 a.m. On 23 October the Debt Office will publish new forecasts for the Swedish economy and central government borrowing.

Central government net borrowing requirement1 (SEK million) Outcome Sep. Forecast Sep. Deviation Sep. Acc. Dev2 Outcome 12-month Net borrowing requirement 3 630 -5 023 8 653 9 964 -93 618 Primary balance3 3 528 -2 326 5 854 6 836 -72 903 Net lending to agencies etc.4 -681 -2 588 1 908 1 122 -43 244 Interest payments on central government debt 783 -109 892 2 005 22 529 - Interest on loans in SEK 950 -284 1 234 2 448 18 606 - Interest on loans in foreign currency 87 81 6 -81 -425 - Realised currency gains and losses -255 94 -349 -362 4 348 1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign. 2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast (June 2019). 3 Net of the state's primary expenditure and income. 4 The net of government agencies etc. deposits and loans in the state's internal bank. The net lending includes both current government operations and temporary occurrences which can be decided on short notice. The net lending affects the net borrowing requirement and central government debt, but are not covered by the Central government expenditure ceiling.

The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

