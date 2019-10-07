

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark industrial production decreased in August, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



Industrial production fell 1.1 percent month-on-month in August, after a revised 4.6 percent rise in July.



The biggest decline was in textile and leather industry where output slid by 8.2 percent in August and pharmaceutical sector output fell 3.7 percent.



In the three months ended August, industrial production decreased 1.6 percent from the previous three months.



Industrial turnover fell 0.9 percent monthly in August and declined by 3.3 percent in the August quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX