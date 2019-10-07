Treatt has had another successful year: notwithstanding the decline in citrus prices, revenues were up 0.5%, or down 2% at constant currency. This demonstrates the transformation that has occurred at the company over the last few years, from a commodity trading house to a provider of value-added, technical flavour and fragrance solutions. While orange oil prices were down 50% and revenue from the citrus category was down 10%, Treatt's broadened portfolio was able to withstand the decline by registering significant growth elsewhere, notably in tea, health & wellness and fruit & vegetables. Management's outlook for FY20 is positive, despite citrus pricing continuing to have an adverse effect.

