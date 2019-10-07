Barry Sternlicht's first Treehouse Hotel debuts in London

Treehouse London will be operated by SH Hotels & Resorts

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Treehouse London, Sternlicht's newest and most eagerly anticipated hotel brand, is set to open on Langham Place in Marylebone-one of London's most vibrant neighborhoods. Designed to appeal to the child in all of us, Treehouse is playful, curious, rustic and nostalgic, inspired by simple joys. The hotel will feature Toca Madera, an acclaimed Mexican restaurant and the spectacular rooftop bar "The Nest," with 360-degree views of central London. SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, will operate the hotel.

Treehouse London is fun! Every detail is imagined through the carefree, optimistic lens of childhood and balanced with a distinctly modern sensibility. The hotel features an abundance of unique surprises, charming amenities and thoughtful programming: cozy guest rooms with cuckoo clocks and sleeping bag throws, resident horticulturalists who give tours of local gardens, book clubs and poetry slams. The Treehouse app connects guests to neighborhood favorites curated by local team members. Backyard, our coffee/wine bar that meets you on entry, feels like an actual treehouse, with exposed wood and branches.

"It's really exciting to launch our first Treehouse Hotel in one of the greatest cities in the world," said CEO & Chairman of Starwood Capital Group Barry Sternlicht. "I believe Treehouse, with its unique philosophy and playful aesthetic, will introduce a new kind of hospitality experience to the London market-fun, witty, surprising, and as much a destination for visitors as it is a local hangout."

Treehouse London also prides itself on its sustainable initiatives. With reclaimed wood and exposed rafters, Treehouse certainly looks wild and woody. But the hotel itself strives to optimize eco-conscious operations within its city setting. It has developed a robust composting and recycling program, and is committed to reducing single-use plastics throughout all its operations. Every guest room is outfitted with organic cotton sheets, as well as locally-sourced bath and other products.

Treehouse is also the place to eat. It's home to L.A. hotspot Toca Madera, the go-to destination for reimaged traditional Mexican cuisine taking a modern approach, coveted by Hollywood celebs and visitors. Toca Madera, which aptly translates to "knock on wood," pairs bold flavors with organic ingredients. The food is complemented by Toca Madera's "farm-to-glass" mixology program. A shared-plate menu, friendly to all palates, creates a relaxed energy that's all about community.

Treehouse London will feature 95 guest rooms, including 15 suites. The check-in counter on the 15th floor features a wooden mosaic with festoon lighting, bringing the outdoors from roots to canopy.

Promising to be the hotel's most talked about feature is The Nest, a photo shoot-worthy rooftop bar with spectacular 360-degree skyline views of London. The bar and lounge also feature a tandem swing set, areas for cozying up in blankets and viewing the cityscape, and stylish spots for catching up over cocktails and small bites. (Even the lucky DJ gets in on the action, spinning in his own treehouse fort.)

"Partnering with industry pioneer Barry Sternlicht is an honor for us and aligns exceptionally well with our mindset of innovation and striving to raise the experience of our guests to new heights. Our landmark location on Regent Street will provide the perfect stage to spearhead a new type of hotel experience and we look forward to delivering the global showcase of the first Treehouse hotel in the world with our new partners Starwood Capital Group and SH Hotels & Resorts," said Aneil Handa, Director at Cairn Group.

Treehouse London

14-15 Langham Place

Marylebone

London W1B 2QS / Treehousehotels.com

About SH Hotels & Resorts

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach and Manhattan; and Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Doha and Bordeaux. Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world.

About Cairn Group

Cairn Group is a leading owner and operator of 33 hotels, 30 restaurants and bars, and 9 nursing homes across the UK, and has a growing presence in the hospitality and property sector. Alongside the development of unique brands, independent hotels and landmark projects, the group works in partnership with international brands such as Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, Intercontinental Hotels Group and Accor. A standout project in its portfolio is Stoke Place Hotel, a 27-acre luxury country house hotel located in Buckinghamshire. Cairn group's DNA is centered on innovation and growth, continually investing in both its workforce of 3000 people and in its future with a development pipeline of 5 hotels.

About The Madera Group

Based in West Hollywood and comprised of a team of creators, innovators and developers, The Madera Group is dedicated to the evolution of hospitality. Currently, The Madera Group develops, owns and operates a collection of leading restaurant venues through Southern California and Arizona, including Tocaya Organica and Toca Madera.

