3D Projector Market Size Worth $4.34 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D projector market size is expected to reach USD 4.34 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand for a variety of 3D projectors from the cinema and corporate sectors is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The demand is ascribed to vast benefits that a 3D projector provides, including an enhanced and a realistic viewing experience.

Key suggestions from the report:

The 3D projector market is anticipated to witness a substantial growth owing to the increasing number of 3D movie screens globally and digitalization in the education sector

In terms of technology type, the DLP segment witnessed the highest market share in 2018, owing to advantages these projectors provide in terms of color, brightness, and visibility of the projection

In terms of brightness, the 4,000 to 9,999 lumens segment accounted for a significant share in the market in 2018 and is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

In terms of light source, the laser segment is anticipated to witness significant opportunities in the market. Offering a longer life cycle and better accuracy, the rising demand for these products in museums, boardrooms, and classrooms has emerged as a significant factor driving the growth of the segment

The Asia Pacific regional market accounted for the dominant share in the market in 2018 and is likely to retain its dominance over the forecast period as well. This can be attributed to the continuous rise in the number of 3D movies being produced in the region

Key companies in the market include Optoma Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Barco, Panasonic Corporation, NEC Display Solutions, and Christie Digital Systems USA , Inc. These companies stay ahead of the competition owing to their emphasis on geographical expansion and new product development.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "3D Projector Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology Type (DLP, LCD, LCoS), By Brightness, By Light Source (Laser, LED, Lamps), By Application, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/3d-projector-market

A 3D projector also finds extensive demand in events and large venues that require the projection of an image or video to be large, clear, as well as visible from a considerable distance. As a result, the demand for 3D projectors that have a brightness range of more than 4,000 lumens is increasing. Projection devices with higher brightness range provide better clarity and the projection is easily visible from a certain distance. In the near future, the demand for products of more than 4,000 lumens brightness is expected to notably increase among event management agencies.

Furthermore, the promising growth prospects of the market are also attributed to the increase in the number of 3D movie screens, especially in the APAC region. Furthermore, the education sector is witnessing a paradigm shift in terms of teaching and training methods. The use of innovative and more immersive products is witnessing a notable rise ensuring quality education and better retention, engagement, and learning outcomes. These factors are expected to emerge as promising growth opportunities for the market in the near future.

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D projector market based on technology type, brightness, light source, application, and region:

3D Projector Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

DLP



LCD



LCoS

3D Projector Brightness Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Less Than 2,000 Lumens



2,000 to 3,999 Lumens



4,000 to 9,999 Lumens



10,000 & Above Lumens

3D Projector Light Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Laser



LED



Lamps



Others

3D Projector Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Cinema



Education



Corporate



Home Theater and Gaming



Events and Large Venues



Others

3D Projector Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Next Generation Technologies Industry, by Grand View Research:

Predictive Analytics Market - Massive data dependence and improved technological implementations are expected to drive the predictive analytics market over the forecast period.

Massive data dependence and improved technological implementations are expected to drive the predictive analytics market over the forecast period. Waste Management Market - The global waste management market is anticipated to witness surging growth owing to increasing waste management concerns worldwide. Increasing challenges related to wastes, which are not discarded may further drive market growth over the forecast period.

The global waste management market is anticipated to witness surging growth owing to increasing waste management concerns worldwide. Increasing challenges related to wastes, which are not discarded may further drive market growth over the forecast period. Leisure Centers Market - The global leisure centers market is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period owing to increasing adult participation and involvement in recreational and leisure activities.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg