Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Oct-2019 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.6079 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 559877 CODE: BNKU LN ISIN: LU1829221966 ISIN: LU1829221966 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKU LN Sequence No.: 22597 EQS News ID: 886119 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2019 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)