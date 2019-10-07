Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Oct-2019 / 09:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.3822 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22136962 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 22592 EQS News ID: 886109 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 07, 2019 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)