EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS

EyeGate's Ocular Bandage Gel (OBG) is progressing in its ongoing pivotal study in corneal wound healing following photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) surgery. The firm recently met its 75% recruitment target (planned n=260 patients) and data are expected by YE19. If positive, it should lead to a market approval filing in H120. EyeGate will shortly begin a follow-on pilot study in punctate epitheliopathies (PE), a much larger indication that is related to dry eye disease (DED). Prior OBG PRK studies showed improved wound healing and a prior PE pilot trial showed improvement in patient symptoms, which may bode well for OBG's prospects.

