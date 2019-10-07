A World Bank presentation in London drew an encouraging picture for the Nigerian market by explaining why the mini grid segment will take off in the next 12 months.The World Bank's Jon Exel has predicted the five-year mini-grid program run in Nigeria since June by the lender will prove a game changer in a nation with a population of around 200 million people. If successful, the initiative could be rolled out across the continent. pv magazine in the summer reported on the $550 million World Bank loan to Nigeria for the development of mini-grids and solar home systems, breaking the news Greek engineering, ...

