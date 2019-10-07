

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.L) is planning up to 10,000 job cuts as part of its cost-cutting measures, the Financial Times reported.



The U.K.-based bank's move comes under interim Chief Executive Noel Quinn's new initiatives to boost earnings by trimming costs and increasing focus on growth in Asia.



The latest work force reduction, which follows the bank's recent around 4,000 layoffs, reportedly aims at high-paid employees, mainly in Europe.



FT reported, citing one person briefed on the matter, that the bank is likely to announce its cost cutting measures and job cuts while announcing third-quarter results later in October.



It was in early August that Quinn took charge as interim CEO after John Flint stepped down from the role. At that time, Mark Tucker, Group Chairman had said that a change was needed to meet the challenges amid the increasingly complex and challenging global environment in which the Bank operates.



While announcing the positive first-half results in August, the company had said that it did not expect to achieve 6 percent Return on average tangible equity target in the US by 2020 due to the prevailing outlook for interest rates and revenue headwinds.



According to its 2019 interim report, the bank had 237,685 full-time employees at the end of June 2019.



Back in 2011, then CEO Stuart Gulliver had announced plans to cut 30,000 jobs to reduce $3.5 billion in costs over three years.



