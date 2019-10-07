InterestSpring LLC: FelonyFriendlyJobs.org, a Helpful Online Resource for Felons Who Are Looking for Work, is Officially Launched

The Website Features a Helpful Guide that Lists a Number of Jobs that are Ideal for People with Felonies

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / The founders of FelonyFriendlyJobs.org, a resource page for felons who are seeking employment, are pleased to announce the launch of their new and user-friendly website.

To learn more about FelonyFriendlyJobs.org and check out a guide that details a number of jobs for people with felonies, please visit https://felonyfriendlyjobs.org/jobs-for-felons/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of FelonyFriendlyJobs know first-hand how difficult it can be for convicted felons to find employment. They have personally watched as friends and loved ones struggled to find a decent job after getting a felon status.

This knowledge inspired the founders to create and launch FelonyFriendlyJobs.org and help provide felons with in-depth lists of jobs by city and state. In addition, the site will provide job training resources and will help to connect felons who want to work with company owners who are happy to hire them.

"Thankfully, there are companies that are willing to offer ex-offenders with a felony conviction a second chance," the spokesperson notes, adding these job opportunities are typically referred to as being "felon-friendly."

For instance, as the aforementioned guide notes, there are a number of exciting and well-paying jobs that are ideal for felons. For example, one of many options is to become a wind turbine technician; for felons who do not have a fear of heights, working for an energy company can offer a solid salary and great benefits.

For those who are savvy with technology, becoming a mobile app developer is a great idea. As the guide points out, some tech companies that offer mobile app development services will hire qualified job candidates with a felony conviction.

Felons who are interested in plumbing work should also be able to find work, the guide notes; in most cases, felons will need a vocational certificate for this high demand career.

"Depending on your location and your crime, you might not be able to get a job as a residential plumber. Nevertheless, you can work in new construction," the guide notes, adding that with additional experience, plumbers can make as much as $26 an hour.

About FelonyFriendlyJobs:

The mission and goal of FelonyFriendlyJobs is to be the number one resource page for felons seeking employment. The website is dedicated to providing felons with in-depth lists of jobs by city and state. It also connects felons with companies that are willing to hire them, as well as provides job training resources and it even has its very own job board. For more information, please visit https://felonyfriendlyjobs.org/.

Contact:

Robert Gomez

support@felonyfriendlyjobs.org

+1 904-452-8555

SOURCE: FelonyFriendlyJobs

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562114/FelonyFriendlyJobsorg-a-Helpful-Online-Resource-for-Felons-Who-Are-Looking-for-Work-is-Officially-Launched