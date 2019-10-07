Gaby Inc.: GABY Announces Stock Option Grant

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA and CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY) (OTCQB:GABLF) announces that it has issued an aggregate of 4,150,000 options to seven directors, officers and employees and 1,740,000 options to four consultants of the Company under the Company's stock option plan, each option exercisable for a common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") at an exercise price of $0.27 per Share, with vesting terms between three and five years.

About GABY Inc.

GABY is a U.S.-focused, consumer packaged goods company operating a family of brands in the cannabis industry and in the mainstream grocery channel. Through its subsidiaries GABY indirectly holds a number of licenses and permits issued by the California Department of Health, the California Bureau of Cannabis Control and the County of Sonoma respectively, including manufacturing, distribution, cultivation and nursery licenses. With these licenses and permits to operate in the cannabis channel, and its existing infrastructure of major retailers and an extensive broker and distribution network in the mainstream channel, GABY has successfully brought a number of its proprietary, acquired and third-party brands to market in both the licensed and mainstream market.

Margot and her sister Gabriella co-founded GABY after Gabriella received a dire cancer diagnosis which spurred the sisters to prolong Gabriella's life through a holistic approach to health. Today, GABY is a wellness company with a diverse range of products that use cannabis, hemp and hemp derived cannabinoids to address a variety of dietary and health concerns. Although Gabriella ultimately passed away from her illness, she lived exponentially longer than doctors predicted. Her memory and passion live on through GABY's mission: to empower people to live healthy lives without compromise.

GABY's shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "GABY" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "GABLF". For more information, visit www.GABYInc.com

For further inquiries, please contact:

General

Margot Micallef, Founder & CEO or Investor Relations at IR@GABYINC.com or 800-674-2239.

Investors

Mark Kuindersma, CFA

LodeRock Advisors Inc.

mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com

(416) 465-6931

Media

Colin Trethewey, APR

colin@prmedianow.com

813-480-1354.

SOURCE: Gaby Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562225/GABY-Announces-Stock-Option-Grant