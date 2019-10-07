

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth slowed in August, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Industrial production rose a working day adjusted 2.7 percent year-on-year in August, after an 8.7 percent increase in July. The latest increase in production was the lowest since October last year, when it showed a similar growth.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 0.3 percent annually in August, after a 12.0 percent rise in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent in August, reversing a 1.7 percent growth in the preceding month.



