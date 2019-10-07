

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale prices declined for the fourth month in a row in September, data from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.



Wholesale prices fell 1.5 percent year-on-year in September, following a 1.2 percent decline in August.



Prices for scraps and residual materials declined the most by 16.9 percent annually in September and there was a 13.3 percent rise in prices of live animals.



On a month-on-month basis, wholesale prices rose 0.3 percent in September, after a 0.6 percent fall in the preceding month.



