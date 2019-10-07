TigerWit Wins Hat Trick of Awards at Global Forex Awards

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-headquartered global financial technology company TigerWit has won three awards at the Global Forex Awards 2019. TigerWit has been recognised as:

Most Transparent Global Forex Broker

Best Asian Forex Trading App

Best Global Forex Trading Innovation

Tim Hughes, CEO at TigerWit said: "In the past year TigerWit's team has worked hard to build the most innovative trading tools for traders and establish a truly global offering. Being recognised at the Global Forex Awards for three categories where we have concentrated our efforts is a testament to the products and services we have delivered to our customers. The exciting thing for TigerWit is not only winning these awards, but what we plan to bring to our clients in the months and years ahead."

The Global Forex Awards employs independent nomination and voting processes meaning that winners are chosen by real forex trading customers from around the world. Winners were announced in Limassol, Cyprus on 3 October 2019 at a ceremony that was attended by over 100 industry executives.

Mike Boydell, Director at Holiston Media, said: "TigerWit was a standout nominee for the categories that they won. It comes as little surprise they have been recognised by traders on three occasions and these accolades go to show just how forward thinking innovative TigerWit is when it comes to providing such an innovative and transparent trading app."

Notes to Media

About TigerWit

TigerWit is a UK headquartered global financial technology company, committed to changing the industry through disruption for the benefit of traders, by bringing innovative trading solutions, such as a pioneering blockchain-based settlement in the form of TigerWit's distributed trading ledger and providing access to key global markets to trade on FX, indices, commodities, metals and cryptocurrencies.

The TigerWit Group includes TigerWit Limited (UK), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), license number 679941, and TigerWit Limited (Bahamas), which is authorised and regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), license number SIA-F185.

https://uk.tigerwit.com/

About the Global Forex Awards

The Global Forex Awards celebrate the best performing forex businesses / brands on a global & regional basis. We reward those championing cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programs and world-class customer service.

https://www.globalforexawards.com/

