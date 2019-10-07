Nokia Oyj: Nokia's Nuage Networks strikes Middle East and Africa SD-WAN 2.0 deal with OmniClouds

Press Release

Nokia's Nuage Networks strikes Middle East and Africa SD-WAN 2.0 deal with OmniClouds

OmniClouds, leading native cloud service provider and migrator for the EMEA region, will adopt Nokia Nuage Networks' SD-WAN 2.0 solution

OmniClouds' platform will connect its enterprise customers to multiple public clouds, lowering the expense and complications of cloud adoption in Middle East and Africa

Nokia's Nuage Networks solution is the industry's leading SD-WAN solution, providing software-defined networking over any kind of connectivity for simplified management and dynamic support for cloud adoption and migration

7 October 2019

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that its Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 solution has been implemented by OmniClouds, leading cloud service provider and migrator, to improve and optimize cloud connectivity for enterprise customers throughout the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. The deal will be a boost for enterprises in the region, as they are currently held back by a shortage of native cloud service providers and a challenging reach to public cloud data centers.

Nokia's Nuage Networks will build and operate its SD-WAN 2.0 network, enabling OmniClouds to connect enterprise customers over a large coverage area - touching all key public cloud data centers with dedicated infrastructure in a flexible and cost-efficient way. With this deal, OmniClouds is focused on easing its customers' migration to hybrid or full public cloud, with support ranging from consulting to connectivity services.

Paired with Nuage Networks' SD-WAN 2.0 solution, OmniClouds customers will have a secure and scalable way to connect with data centers, private clouds, software-as-a-solution (SaaS) and infrastructure-as-a-solution (IaaS) providers. This is a huge shift for the region, as in many areas enterprise customers are currently unable to connect to their cloud environments, data centers and remote locations in this way.

OmniClouds will not only provide full cloud connectivity, but will also use Nuage Networks' SD-WAN 2.0 as an overlay to existing connectivity technologies, such as IP-MPLS, microwave, satellite or public internet, to automate operations and enhance connectivity over large geographic regions. This will give its enterprise customers a central management view of the entire network, enabling them to easily control security, user permissions and parameters, such as latency and quality of service.

OmniClouds will use Nuage Networks' SD-WAN 2.0 gateways at each of the region's main cloud service providers, which connect with SD-WAN CPE gateways at the enterprises' data centers, headquarters and branch operations. This dramatically reduces customer operating costs, smooths their adoption of cloud services and enables widespread connectivity across distant locations.

Amr A Eid, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, OmniClouds, said: "We are the trusted partner of enterprise customers in the Middle East and Africa region when they need help in migrating to the cloud. The Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 solution plays a critical part in smoothing their move to the cloud by simplifying the operational side and providing the security and assurance they need for such a critical part of their business."

Roque Lozano, Vice President of IP & Optics for Middle East and Africa, Nokia, said: "OmniClouds is using Nokia Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 solution as a powerful platform for offering cloud services to MEA regional businesses. It not only manages cloud connectivity, but also automates and simplifies many operations, eliminating any boundaries imposed by the underlying connectivity technology. It will play a key part in OmniClouds' mission to further the adoption of cloud and to support the digital transformation of MEA businesses and organizations."

?Photo (attached at the end) : Amr A Eid, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, OmniClouds (left); and Roque Lozano, Vice President of IP & Optics for Middle East and Africa, Nokia (right).



About OmniClouds

OmniClouds operates in the Gulf, Middle East and Africa region and provides the region's enterprises with the cloud expertise they need to migrate to the cloud. It is their trusted companion in helping them to optimize their operations and manage connectivity. Using a dedicated or mainstream internet, they provide commuted QOS, QOE and SLA along with agnostic public cloud sizing, selection and ongoing optimization.

About SD-WAN 2.0 & Nuage Networks from Nokia

SD-WAN 2.0 by Nuage Networks is an open, next-generation networking platform for enterprises to connect all their locations and users to deliver enhanced application performance, embedded security and public/private cloud integration - all with central control. In the emerging era of 5G and cloud-first IT, with a need to cost-effectively enable digital transformation initiatives, enterprises have to choose whether to continue investing in their old network architecture and infrastructure or to create a new platform for the next 10 to 20 years. SD-WAN 2.0 from Nuage Networks provides enterprises with an unmatched, seamlessly integrated platform to address security, multi-cloud networking, openness and scale requirements, with excellent quality of experience for users across all business applications. Nuage Networks provides products and technology to 70+ certified managed service providers that currently deliver SD-WAN 2.0 as a service to 700+ enterprise customers spanning banking; financial services and insurance; retail; healthcare; industrial manufacturing and distribution; public sector and other markets.

